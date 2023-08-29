TIPPECANOE COUNTY, — A woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries from a head-on collision with another vehicle Monday afternoon.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Deputies, Buck Creek Fire Department, and Tippecanoe County Ambulance Service all responded to State Road 26 E at the intersection of County Road 775 East in a report of a crash.

Investigators said the driver was traveling westbound on Indiana 26 in her Honda Pilot at about 12:40 p.m. when a Dodge pickup truck attempted to turn north onto County Road 755 East, directly into the driver’s path, and crashed head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is still under investigation.