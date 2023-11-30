RICHMOND, Ind. — Officials with the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, as well as the DNA Doe Project, announced that a woman who was found dead in 1982 has been positively identified.

According to a news release, Connie Lorraine Christensen, a 20-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, has been positively identified as the woman whose remains were discovered in a rural area north of Jacksonburg in 1982.

“We were fortunate enough to find two relatively close DNA relative matches in GEDmatch that led us to Connie’s family,” Lori Flowers, a member of the DNA Doe Project, said in the release. “Taking a DNA test and uploading to GEDmatch is the best way for families of missing persons to help organizations like ours make these identifications.”

The release said the DNA Doe Project is a nonprofit organization that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify Jane and John Does.

“Our hearts go out to Connie’s family, and we were honored to bring them the answers they have sought for so long,” Missy Koski, a member of the project, said in the release. “I am proud of our dedicated and skilled volunteers who were able to assist law enforcement in returning Connie Christensen’s name after all this time.”