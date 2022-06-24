MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Hartford City woman died after a train struck her SUV in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Beverly J. Norwood was driving on County Road 1800 North and initially stopped at the railroad crossing before driving onto the tracks.

A train heading southbound then slammed into Norwood’s Jeep Commander. Police were dispatched before 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the crossing located at CR 1800 North and CR 150 East.

Norwood suffered internal bleeding and numerous cuts and abrasions after the crash.

She was taken to an Anderson hospital before being airlifted to an Indianapolis facility. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said she later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Summitville Police Department and Van Buren Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.