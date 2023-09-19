ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a bicyclist near the intersection of University Blvd. and Scatterfield Road, killing a woman.

Police said this was on Sept. 18 around 10 p.m. and preliminary details showed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Aaron Thomas was traveling northbound and collided with a female bicyclist traveling east through the intersection.

Thomas contacted 911 and fully cooperated with the investigation.

The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Selena Lorenzana. She suffered severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The APD crash team were called to assist and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Nick Durr at (765) 648-6660.