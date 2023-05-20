COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people are displaced after a home was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:10 a.m. on a report of smoke and a small fire to the 2600 block of Central Avenue. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. The fire crews battled the flames for 30 minutes before it was under control. During the search of the home, firefighters also found a cat that was moved to safety.

The homeowner, Diana McGrady, told firefighters that she was sleeping when her niece woke her up to tell her the house was on fire. The pair quickly evacuated and called 911. McGrady told firefighters that baby chickens were under a heating lamp.

No injuries were reported at the scene. The damages to the home are estimated at approximately $200,000.

Due to the damages, the family was displaced and is currently being assisted by the Salvation Army.

This is an ongoing investigation, and information will be updated as it becomes available.