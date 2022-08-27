MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Posey County Dispatch received a call of a man and woman shot near the 100 block of State Road 62.

When Mount Vernon Police arrived they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Police also located 48-year-old Melissa Wade in a bedroom also with a gunshot wound.

A male juvenile was also in the residence at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

According to Indiana State Police detectives, Herbert and Melissa are married and got into an argument when Melissa allegedly shot Herbert in the chest with a handgun. She accidentally shot herself in the leg as well.

The couple was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville where Herbert is being treated for life-threatening injuries and Melissa is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as information becomes available.