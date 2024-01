INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has another winner.

A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball for Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for Jan. 13 were 13-31-33-51-58 with the Powerball of 15.

Someone bought the winning ticket at Kroger 972 located at 601 E. Dupont Rd. in Fort Wayne.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball for Saturday’s drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Jan. 15, with an estimated jackpot of $88 million.