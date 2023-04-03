INDIANAPOLIS — Check your Powerball ticket! A ticket sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing won someone $50,000.

The ticket, which matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball, was sold at Discount Liquor (2225 S. Sherman Drive) in Indianapolis.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing are 11-19-21-29-52 with the Powerball of 17.

No one won the jackpot, meaning it now grows to an estimated $159 million.

Powerball advises the holder of the $50,000 ticket to meet with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.