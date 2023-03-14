INDIANAPOLIS – Someone is $50,000 richer.

The Hoosier Lottery said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Kroger #948 at 1660 Crawfordsville Square Dr. in Crawfordsville.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers for March 13 were 3-10-24-46-63 with the Powerball of 4.

The winner should make sure their ticket is in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, March 15, with an estimated jackpot of $63 million.