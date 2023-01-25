INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball of 23.

The winner should keep their ticket in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim the prize.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball for Monday’s drawing. The jackpot for will be an estimated $526 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.