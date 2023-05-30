INDIANAPOLIS — Someone in Indiana is $100,000 richer.

A ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night’s drawing. The winner bought the ticket at Kroger 100 located at 7101 E. 10th St. in Indianapolis.

The ticket included the 2X Power Play, doubling the prize amount. Winning numbers for the May 27 drawing were 24-38-39-48-56 with the Powerball of 4.

The winner should make sure the ticket is in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim the prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, May 31, with an estimated jackpot of $239 million.