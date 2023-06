INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Sunday night’s drawing to claim the $95,000 jackpot.

Someone purchased the winning ticket at Kroger J-992 Fuel Center located at 5945 Madison Ave. in Indianapolis. Winning numbers for the June 4 drawing were 8-9-20-24-34.

The winner should make sure their ticket is in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their money.

CA$H 5 drawings are held daily around 11 p.m.