INDIANAPOLIS – Someone in Indiana bought a Hoosier Lottery Powerball Double Play ticket worth $50,000.

The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. The Hoosier Lottery said the winner bought the ticket at Family Express No. 63 located at 5901 US Hwy 6 in Portage.

The winning Powerball Double Play numbers for the July 10 drawing were 21-30-37-41-56 with the Powerball of 14.

Double Play is an optional $1 add-on for a Powerball ticket. It is separate from Power Play, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings from the main drawing by up to 10 times their original value.

Players use the same numbers in the main Powerball drawing and Double Play, which has a top prize of $10 million. Double Play drawings are held after every Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, July 12, with an estimated jackpot of $725 million.