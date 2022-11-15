INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana.

If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double check to make sure you didn’t overlook a $50,000 prize.

The winning Powerball numbers on Monday were: 19-35-53-54-67 with the Powerball of 21.

The Hoosier Lottery reminded players that they check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

If you’re the lucky winner, make sure to keep your ticket in a secure place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at (800) 955-6886 for claim instructions.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing is set for Wednesday with an estimated prize of $76 million.