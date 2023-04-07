INDIANAPOLIS – Someone in Indiana bought a Powerball ticket worth $50,00—but the money could go unclaimed if no one steps forward by May 1.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball for the October 31, 2022, Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Ave. in Evansville, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

There is a 180-day window for people to claim Hoosier Lottery prizes. The winner must step forward no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 1, 2023, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

As is always the case, the lottery recommends that winners keep their tickets in a safe place, consider consulting a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize money.