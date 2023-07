INDIANAPOLIS – Someone out there is $50,000 richer.

A Powerball ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for July 5 were 17-24-48-62-68 with the Powerball of 23.

Someone bought the winning ticket at Jay C Plus No. 57 located at 9501 SR 403 in Charlestown, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The next Powerball drawing is Friday, July 7, with an estimated jackpot of $590 million.