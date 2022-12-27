INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000.

Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million.

The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr Street.

The winning numbers are 17-37-46-54-67 with the Powerball of 8.

No ticket was sold matching all five numbers plus the Powerball in Saturday’s jackpot. The Powerball jackpot now currently sits at $215 million. The next drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 28.