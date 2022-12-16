Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winner should keep the ticket in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for information on claiming the money.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday (Dec. 17) with an estimated jackpot of $149 million.