HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you recently bought a Powerball ticket in Evansville, check those numbers.

Lottery officials say a ticket sold at Drone’s Convenience Store on North Tekoppel Avenue matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

That means the person with that ticket won $50,000.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday are 14-16-42-48-64 with the Powerball of 14.