INDIANAPOLIS — Anyone who played Monday night’s Powerball lottery in Noblesville and selected the Double Play option — check your ticket!

A $50,000 winning ticket was sold in the $10 million Powerball Double Play lottery.

Hoosier Lottery officials announced a ticket matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball was sold at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing in Noblesville.

The winning numbers in Monday’s Double Play drawing are: 12-48-51-63-67 with the Powerball of 26.

If you are the holder of the $50,000 winning ticket, contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball Double Play lottery is a separate drawing from the Powerball game. For $1 more per play, Powerball players can add the Double Play feature to play their numbers in a separate drawing.

The Double Play drawing is done after the Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is $700 million, the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history. The Powerball Double Play jackpot is always worth $10 million, no matter the amount of the Powerball.