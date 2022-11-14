Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The winning numbers for the Nov. 12 drawing were: 16-20-44-57-58 with the Powerball of 6.

The ticket holder should keep the winning entry safe and consider meeting with a financial advisor before contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim the prize.

Powerball will hold another drawing tonight (Monday, Nov. 14) with an estimated jackpot of $59 million.

Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39 and had the very first Powerball winner in 1992, according to the Hoosier Lottery.