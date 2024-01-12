INDIANAPOLIS — Weather Authority reported a Wind Advisory taking effect from 10 a.m. Friday morning into the early hours of Saturday.

Already, some effects of the wind have caused issues with the trees. Jackson County Emergency Management Services said trees had fallen on powerlines in the area. They were reportedly on fire.

Officials added there were also trees on the roadway between Crothersville and Uniontown near the 100 block of S. Main Street in Brownstown.

The advisory for Friday morning stated Hoosiers could expect south winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph expected.

This would include parts of central, east-central, north-central, south-central, southeast, southwest and west-central Indiana.

It is set to conclude by 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the advisory.

EMA is warning the gusty winds could blow around “unsecured objects” that are outside. Tree limbs could also be blown down and result in power outages.

FOX59/CBS4 crews are working to learn of any other damage throughout parts of central Indiana.

This is a developing story.