WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Winchester man was killed in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 35 in Wayne County, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

WCSO identified the man as 39-year-old Josh Hufnagle, who was reported missing since the early-morning hours of Sunday.

Deputies investigated the crash Monday afternoon in the 12500 block of West U.S. 35. The investigation shows that Hufnagle was driving a blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. 35, northwest of the intersection of U.S. 35 and Jacksonburg Road. He went off of the northeast side of the roadway and into an embankment before coming to a rest in a wooded area alongside the roadway. The sheriff’s office said speed was likely a factor.

Hufnagle was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Miami Valley Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.