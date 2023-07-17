INDIANAPOLIS — Two lucky Hoosier Lottery players will be flown to Nashville where they will attend a private concert by Luke Combs.

To get a chance at this VIP Luke Combs concert, Hoosiers must sign up and become a myLOTTERY member and then enter the promotion by visiting the link provided here.

Sign-ups are open now and will remain open until Sept. 11. Only those 18 and older can sign up.

The Hoosier Lottery will select two grand prize winners who will be flown with their guests to Nashville to attend the private Luke Combs concert.

Winners will have their airfare, hotel and meals paid for as part of the trip. Winners will also get a Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum tour along with a Hoosier Lottery prize back.

One grand prize winner will also receive $10,000 while the second will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win $500,000.

Outside of the two grand prize winners, the Hoosier Lottery will select eight additional winners who will be given a Luke Combs prize pack and a myLOTTERY prize pack.