INDIANAPOLIS — As more and more services go digital, when could Hoosiers start seeing digital driver’s licenses? According to the Indiana BMV, there’s no timeline just yet.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a digital driver’s license bill into law in 2019. Although the Indiana BMV originally said they’d be ready to go sometime in 2021, that hasn’t been the case.

“I’m not as surprised about the government moving slowly with something,” Indianapolis resident Jesse Parsley said.

According to Parsley, having a digital driver’s license system in place is common sense.

“We put everything else we own on our phones anyways, we have our credit cards connected to the phones, Apple Pay’s connected to the phones,” Parsley said.

Other Hoosiers, like Zeke O’Dell, said privacy concerns are keeping him on the fence.

“The world’s kinda going digital, so, sadly it’s going to happen eventually,” O’Dell said.

The BMV said the Indiana Office of Technology, or IOT, issued a Request for Information on digital driver’s licenses last year. In a statement, a BMV spokesperson said in part:

“The BMV has not set a rollout deadline but is focused on identifying the best solution for Hoosiers…”

However, as more and more states enact digital driver’s license laws, the ACLU has asked state legislatures to consider potential pitfalls. The group said it’s concerned law enforcement could use digital driver’s licenses as an excuse to look through someone’s phone.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it will keep working with the General Assembly to identify best practices.

“Whatever they come up, if it’s the law, if it’s procedure, that’s what the IMPD will do,” IMPD PIO William Young said.

The Indiana State Police declined to comment.

The ACLU is also concerned hackers could exploit a digital driver’s license system — something Parsley said he doesn’t see as a valid concern.

“If they were to hack into your phone and access your license, the only information they’re going to get is your name and your address—the SSN on your license is optional, you don’t have to put that on there,” Parsley said.

The Indiana BMV also said it plans on using existing funds to pay for a new digital driver’s license system. Once the system is launched, you’ll still be able to use a physical driver’s license along with your digital one. The BMV said there is no timeline set to start phasing out physical licenses.