DELPHI, Ind. — It’s a name that will now be forever tied to one of the darkest chapters in Delphi history: Richard Allen. But what exactly is known about the man charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams?

As FOX59 reported, 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested and taken into custody at the Indiana State Police on Wednesday, October 26. He was formally charged with two counts of murder two days later on October 28.

October 28 was also his first court appearance, in which Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said Allen entered a not guilty plea for his murder charge.

Sources with firsthand knowledge of the investigation told FOX59 Allen actually came forward as a witness in the earlier stages of the investigation.

Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather, said he did not personally know Allen but has “probably seen him” since Delphi is a small town. According to the latest U.S. Census (2020), Delphi has a population of 2,961.

Richard Allen booking photo

Public records show Allen relocated to Delphi from Mexico, Indiana in December of 2006. That’s when he bought the home he has lived in ever since — a home not far from where the bodies of Abby and Libby were found near the Delphi Historic Trails on February 14, 2017.

Allen worked in Delphi as a pharmacy technician at a local CVS. He received his pharmacy technician license in 2017. No complaints or sanctions against him appear on file with the Indiana’s state pharmacy board.

When asked about his employment, a CVSHealth representative confirmed he was an employee and said, “We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can.”

Richard Allen’s record only shows traffic violations, with the most recent being a speeding ticket in Jasper County in 2013. He was also ticketed for speeding in Fulton County in 2005. Allen’s earliest ticket was for driving without a seatbelt in 2003.

Allen paid a fine for all three tickets.

He’s next due in court on January 13, 2023 for a pre-trial conference. A jury trial is set to begin on March 20, 2023.