INDIANAPOLIS — 2024 is set to be a busy year on central Indiana roads, and not just traffic.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will continue several large road projects around the capital city this year.

The Interstate 69 Finish Line project is the big ticket item on the list and is set to be open by the end of the year. The highway project connecting Evansville to Indy on the new I-69 has been taking out stoplights along the way. The majority of the work left now lies in Marion County.

Drivers on the south side of Indianapolis will notice the beginnings of the new I-69 just south of I-465. You can see the flyover bridge and future interchange currently under construction. Traffic has also been shifted on EB 465 to allow for construction on the new lanes on f 465 WB. Both directions will also be getting an added travel lane.

Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT said drivers should expect lane changes and shifts as the project continues.

”I think people can expect some similar closure that we did with the eastbound side on the westbound side,” she said.

Workers will also be finishing the flyover bridge. Cramer said work was done months back in 2023 when INDOT closed both directions of 465 for a few weeks.

”When we were closing down 465 on the eastbound and westbound lanes we did a lot of work for it there so that way we could build up the pillars for it, we could do some pouring for it,” Cramer said.

Heading northeast, the Clear Path 465 project has hit the halfway point. The project is slated to finish at the end of 2025. The last two years of the project will focus mainly on the I-465 and I-69 interchange. The project hit a major milestone at the end of 2023 when the first of 14 new bridges was open to traffic – more of that is expected in 2024 and 2025.

In between these two projects, you’ll find downtown Indianapolis where INDOT is spending $14 million to repair more than a dozen street segments that were damaged during North Split interchange construction.

We first told you about this in October 2023 when the first project started. INDOT crews gave a facelift to a section of 11th St between Penn and Delaware. Once the spring comes around, Cramer said crews will begin revamping the rest of 11th St from Meridian to Penn. Cramer said this is work best done in warmer temperatures.

”That’s why we wait till spring because that’s when we get a good temperature,” Cramer said. “You have to pour [concrete] at a certain temperature.”

Also new to Indianapolis highways in 2024 is ramp metering. You might have seen new technology that appears to be stoplights on some I-465 onramps.

We first reported the new INDOT idea in November. They are essentially traffic lights that control the flow of traffic onto the interstate during highly congested times.

”We’re trying to slow down the merging, so the merging doesn’t turn into people traveling 80 miles an hour down the ramp and trying to catch up and find a good merge,” Cramer said.

INDOT said the ramp meters are still waiting on a few more materials before being testing. Drivers should expect the lights to be unveiled in early 2024, though.