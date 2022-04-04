It’s Easter season, also known as the only time of year where it’s normal to spot brightly colored eggs sprawled across lawns or intricately placed in secret alcoves and other hiding spaces.

If your kiddo is hopping (wink, wink) to do some Easter egg hunting, there are several options just within the Indy Parks system.

All events require registration, even the free ones. We’ve provided links for registration to each event.

Broad Ripple Park (1550 Broad Ripple Avenue)

Eggscellent Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Ages: 2-8; Cost: $11

Registration is FULL but there is a waiting list.

Ellenberger Park (5301 East Saint Clair Street)

Easter Egg-Stravaganza! on Saturday, April 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Ages 1-7; Cost $5

Visit the first Easter egg hunt at Ellenberger Park in the Irvington area. This event indoor event will be held inside the skating rink and will also have games, prizes and candy. Register here.

Krannert Park (605 S. High School Rd.)

Easter Bunny Hop on Friday, April 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ages: 2-6; Cost $2

Cottontail Run on Friday, April 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ages 6-12; Cost $2

Krannert Park’s egg hunt will take place rain or shine. Kids will be able to gather a few special golden eggs! Participants are asked to bring a bucket or bag to collect eggs. The event will be divided by age groups: Easter Bunny Hop for ages 2-6 and the Cottontail Run for kids 6-12. Register here for the Bunny Hop and here for Cottontail Run.

Pride Park (1129 Vandeman Street)

Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 from noon to 1 p.m.

from noon to 1 p.m. Ages: 2-13; FREE

There is no set limit for this egg hunt, but guests are asked to pre-register here.

Rhodius Park (1720 West Wilkins Street)

Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ages 5-11; Cost $3

Kids can engage in a variety of arts & craft activities, stuffed plastic eggs with prizes, stuffed animals, and a very special sweet treat. Rumor has it that the Easter Bunny might make an appearance. Register here.

Watkins Park ( 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street)

Easter Event on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ages 1-13; FREE

Organizers say there will be an Easter egg hunt, food and a special giveaway. Register here.