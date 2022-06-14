INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is under a Heat Advisory Tuesday with an expected heath index of 106 in Indianapolis.
The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and more excessive heat is coming Wednesday as the Midwest experiences a heat wave.
Here is a collection of cooling centers in central Indiana:
Marion County
Cooling centers are available at no fee. People in Indianapolis have several options:
- More than 20 branches of the Indianapolis Public Library
- Family centers and other indoor facilities at Indy Parks
- Indy Parks swimming pools
“Our 11 family centers will offer programs and activities in air conditioned spaces Monday through Saturday at various times,” said Indy Parks director Phyllis Boyd.
You can find out more at Indy Parks’ website.
NOTE: Information provided by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other Indianapolis officials
Madison County
- Anderson First Church of the Nazarene in Anderson
- Address: 2324 Jackson Street
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Details: Wi-Fi provided. Bathrooms are open along with water and vending machines.
- Anderson Public Library in Anderson
- Address: 111 E. 12th Street,
- Hours: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Details: Free Wi-Fi, free public computer access, public seating, reading materials, water fountains, and restrooms
- The Elios Center in Anderson
- Address: 601 Meridian
- Hours: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Details: Water and snacks provided. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., lunch at 12 noon and dinner at 5 p.m.
- Salvation Army in Anderson
- Address: 1615 Meridian Street
- Hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lapel Branch Library in Lapel
- Address: 610 Main Street
- Hours: Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Details: Free Wi-Fi, free public computer access, public seating, reading materials, water fountains, and restrooms
- Pendleton Community Public Library in Pendleton
- Address: 595 East Water Street
- Hours: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Details: Comfortable seating, computers, newspapers, books, magazines, water, vending machines, and restrooms.
NOTE: Information provided by Madison County Emergency Management Agency
Monroe County
- Bloomington Fire Station 1 in Bloomington
- Address: 226 South College Avenue
- Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bloomington Fire Station 2 in Bloomington
- Address: 209 South Fairfield Drive
- Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monroe Fire Protection District – Perry in Bloomington
- Address: 3953 South Kennedy Drive
- Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monroe Fire Protection District – Clear Creek in Bloomington
- Address: 9094 South Strain Ridge Road in Bloomington
- Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monroe Fire Protection District – Indiana Creek in Bloomington
- Address: 8019 South Rockport Road
- Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monroe Fire Protection District – Bloomington
- Address: 5081 North Old State Road 37
- Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monroe Fire Protection District – Van Buren
- Address: 2130 Kirby Road
- Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ellettsville Fire Department Headquarters
- Address: 5080 West State Road
- Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NOTE: Information provided by Monroe County Emergency Management Agency
Hendricks County
- Guilford Township Public Library in Plainfield
- Address: 1120 Stafford Road
- Danville Public Library in Danville
- 101 South Indiana Street
- Washington Township Public Library in Avon
- Northview Christian Church
NOTE: Information provided by Hendricks County Emergency Management Agency
Grant County
- The Grant County Rescue Mission in Marion
- Address: 423 South Gallatin Street
- Hours: will open when heat index is 90+
NOTE: Information provided by Grant County Emergency Management Agency
Shelby County
- Salvation Army in Shelbyville
- Address: 136 East Washington Street
NOTE: Information provided by Shelby County Emergency Management Agency
