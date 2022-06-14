INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is under a Heat Advisory Tuesday with an expected heath index of 106 in Indianapolis.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and more excessive heat is coming Wednesday as the Midwest experiences a heat wave.

Here is a collection of cooling centers in central Indiana:

Marion County

Cooling centers are available at no fee. People in Indianapolis have several options:

More than 20 branches of the Indianapolis Public Library

Family centers and other indoor facilities at Indy Parks

Indy Parks swimming pools

“Our 11 family centers will offer programs and activities in air conditioned spaces Monday through Saturday at various times,” said Indy Parks director Phyllis Boyd.

You can find out more at Indy Parks’ website.

NOTE: Information provided by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other Indianapolis officials

Madison County

Anderson First Church of the Nazarene in Anderson Address: 2324 Jackson Street Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday Details: Wi-Fi provided. Bathrooms are open along with water and vending machines.

Anderson Public Library in Anderson Address: 111 E. 12th Street, Hours: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Details: Free Wi-Fi, free public computer access, public seating, reading materials, water fountains, and restrooms

The Elios Center in Anderson Address: 601 Meridian Hours: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: Water and snacks provided. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., lunch at 12 noon and dinner at 5 p.m.

Salvation Army in Anderson Address: 1615 Meridian Street Hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lapel Branch Library in Lapel Address: 610 Main Street Hours: Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Details: Free Wi-Fi, free public computer access, public seating, reading materials, water fountains, and restrooms

Pendleton Community Public Library in Pendleton Address: 595 East Water Street Hours: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Comfortable seating, computers, newspapers, books, magazines, water, vending machines, and restrooms.



NOTE: Information provided by Madison County Emergency Management Agency

Monroe County

Bloomington Fire Station 1 in Bloomington Address: 226 South College Avenue Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bloomington Fire Station 2 in Bloomington Address: 209 South Fairfield Drive Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monroe Fire Protection District – Perry in Bloomington Address: 3953 South Kennedy Drive Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monroe Fire Protection District – Clear Creek in Bloomington Address: 9094 South Strain Ridge Road in Bloomington Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monroe Fire Protection District – Indiana Creek in Bloomington Address: 8019 South Rockport Road Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monroe Fire Protection District – Bloomington Address: 5081 North Old State Road 37 Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monroe Fire Protection District – Van Buren Address: 2130 Kirby Road Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ellettsville Fire Department Headquarters Address: 5080 West State Road Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



NOTE: Information provided by Monroe County Emergency Management Agency

Hendricks County

Guilford Township Public Library in Plainfield Address: 1120 Stafford Road

Danville Public Library in Danville 101 South Indiana Street

Washington Township Public Library in Avon

Northview Christian Church

NOTE: Information provided by Hendricks County Emergency Management Agency

Grant County

The Grant County Rescue Mission in Marion Address: 423 South Gallatin Street Hours: will open when heat index is 90+



NOTE: Information provided by Grant County Emergency Management Agency

Shelby County

Salvation Army in Shelbyville Address: 136 East Washington Street



NOTE: Information provided by Shelby County Emergency Management Agency

(This story will be updated as officials provided more information.)