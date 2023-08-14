RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — Where is Valerie Tindall?

More than a month after the 17-year-old’s disappearance, the Rush County Sheriff’s Department continues to search for clues to determine where the Arlington teenager vanished to after she drove into obscurity on June 7.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Valerie Tindall on Saturday, June 10, three days after her disappearance.

The Silver Alert described the teenager as being a white female, 17 years of age, who has brown hair and hazel eyes and stands at 5’6″ and weighs 162 pounds. She was last seen driving a green 2000 Honda Accord with license plate number ZYK833.

But despite information about the Honda, descriptions of the girl sent out statewide and a known license plate number — Valeria remains missing from a town whose dwindling population fell below 300 in 2020.

Last week, Rush County attempted to renew the search for Valeria Tindall. In addition to sharing more photographs of Valeria, the sheriff’s department stated it was the department’s belief that Valeria wasn’t just missing — she may be being kept purposely hidden.

“We believe it is possible that Valerie has been receiving aid from individual(s) whose goal is to keep her hidden,” the Rush County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s department asked the public to remain vigilant and be on the lookout for Valeria and to also consider that she may have changed her appearance such as hair color and clothing.

On social media, Valerie’s mother claimed the U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for the 17-year-old. She also said there has been “no proof that (Valerie) is alive.”

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 932-2931.

At this time, the U.S. Marshals have not confirmed if they are involved in the case.