CARMEL, Ind. — A nip is in the air which spells not just the return of winter, but the return of Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt which debuts a new feast of foods and drinks for guests to try this holiday season.

Returning for its sixth season, the Christkindlmarkt is set to open on Nov. 18 and will run through Christmas Eve. Note that the market is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, however, and will also be closed for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This year, the Christkindlmarkt will offer a free space for families on the east patio of the Palladium called the Spielhaus (or playhouse) which will provide meet-and-greets with Santa. The Kinderecke (or kid’s corner) will also provide free arts and crafts for visitors while the Werkstatt (or workshop) will allow German artisans to show off their own creations, such as woodworking.

The Werkstatt will also include world-renown glassblowers for the first time from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10.

In addition to these new offerings, the 2023 Christkindlmarkt will feature several new artisan and artist huts along with a new collectible snow globe.

New huts include:

Speisekammer. A shop offering a wide variety of specialty oils, vinegars and loose-leaf teas.

A popular jewelry vendor returning to the market after a year away. Peruse an array of jewelry from the renowned German designer, Perlkönig.

But what is the crisp night at the Christkindlmarkt without a warm, German delicacy in your stomach? This year the market will feature some new food and drink options including pit-smoked ham along with a cozy place to enjoy these treats.

New food items include:

Räucherschinken Haus. “Prague Ham,” pit-smoked ham cooked over an open wood fire; a custom smoker was built just to smoke ham on-site at the market.

Das Schokoladenhaus will be offering fresh Stroopwafels this year with a caramel filling.

In addition to these new food offerings, Käsespätzle is set to return to the 2023 Christkindlmarkt offering visitors a creamy, cheesy noodle dish topped with crispy onions.

Looking for a place to sit and enjoy all these tasty options? New barrel dining rooms will also be available for guests and be first-come, first-serve while offering a faux fireplace to warm up at and providing a place for guests to sit and enjoy their meal.

For more information about the 2023 Christkindlmarkt and to see the full list of the market’s hours, visit their website.