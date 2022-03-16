INDIANAPOLIS — Debris from a large fire at a Walmart distribution center in Plainfield is falling across central Indiana.

But you should resist the temptation to pick it up, according to Mike Pruitt, deputy chief with the Bargersville Fire Department.

Pruitt said photos of people holding the material are popping up all over social media.

“These materials can be very toxic,” Pruitt said on Twitter. “Do not handle these materials.”

According to Pruitt, the debris can contain toxic carcinogens.

“This is the very reason firefighters wear protective gear and respiratory protection,” Pruitt said. “Just avoid [handling it].”

Officials are still assessing the cause of the fire. There are an estimated 180 to 200 firefighters responding to the incident.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security also weighed in.

“If you live close enough to this facility that you see debris falling, you need to shelter in place and wait for further news,” the department said on Twitter. “It is important to avoid the area so first responders have unimpeded access to combat the fire.”