MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A loud boom echoed across several Indiana counties Wednesday afternoon, leading many Hoosiers to wonder what they heard.

Reports about the sound, described as an explosion by many viewers, flooded the newsroom and social media around 12:45 p.m.

Here’s what we know so far.

What did it sound like?

You can hear it for yourself in the video above.

New video from Ellettsville in Monroe County includes audio of the “boom.”

The video, provided by Bland’s Wrecker Service, was taken at 12:46 p.m. The timestamp on the video shows 11:46 a.m., however, because the system’s clock didn’t “spring forward” for our change to daylight saving time.

According to a representative of the wrecker service, the boom was “very strong.” He said workers felt the vibration through the entire concrete building. The boom rattled all the large overhead garage doors at the business.

Who heard it?

It’s clear people in several counties heard it.

Our station received reports from Monroe, Brown, Johnson, Decatur, Bartholomew, Jackson and Jennings counties.

Some reported windows and doors rattling when it happened.

Did it involve Camp Atterbury?

There were initial rumblings that the boom may have been related to a detonation or live-fire training at Camp Atterbury.

However, the Indiana National Guard said no such activities occurred there on Wednesday.

Could it have come from NSA Crane?

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane, which is located about 25 miles southwest of Bloomington, confirmed it conducted ordnance activities Wednesday. However, the exercises were in the morning and after 1 p.m., times that don’t fit the timeline of the boom.

NSC Crane officials also doubted their exercises would’ve been heard as widely outside Martin County as the reported boom.

What is Monroe County EMA saying?

Officials with Monroe County EMA said they were aware of the reported boom and sent crews to look for a possible source or any debris from an explosion. They came up empty.

The agency released a statement Wednesday:

“Monroe County Central Dispatch is aware of the loud possible explosion that was heard from many areas within the county. Fire and Law Enforcement Officials are investigating county wide. There have been reports that this event has been heard in surrounding counties. No issues have been found within Monroe County at this time.” Monroe County Emergency Management