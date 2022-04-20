SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A missing woman and her five-month-old son, who were the subject of a Silver Alert, have been found in South Bend.

Police say 5-month-old Messiah Morales was found alive. His mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales, was found deceased.

When they went missing

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says Alexis and Messiah Morales were last seen leaving Kelly Park in South Bend around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

A Silver Alert was issued nearly a week later on Monday, April 18.

Police say they were seen leaving the park in a 2006 BMW X5 SUV.

How they were found

On Tuesday, April 19, the SUV was found around 6 p.m. in an alley near West Western Avenue and Kaley Street in South Bend, according to WSBT.

Both Alexis Morales and her child were inside the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The boy was alive and taken to a local hospital overnight. According to the South Bend Police Department, the boy was not injured.

There is no information about the mother’s cause of death, but WSBT says South Bend police will turn the the case over to their violent crimes unit. It’s currently being classified as a death investigation.