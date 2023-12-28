INDIANAPOLIS — As 2023 comes to a close, and 2024 approaches, many venues throughout Indianapolis are celebrating New Year’s Eve in their own unique way.

Here are some of the events occurring in and around the Indianapolis area on New Year’s Eve.

2023 Wrapped: A New Year’s Eve Cider Pairing Party

4 p.m. at the Ash & Elm Cider Co., located at 1301 E. Washington St. Tickets will be offered for two time slots: 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Tickets start at $75 and can be found here.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. will be hosting an afternoon/early evening New Year’s Eve party featuring its 2023 Ciders of the Month. Each cider will be paired with an appetizer. Each ticket will come with 12 passes, good for each of the 12 food pairings and 12 four-ounce cider pours, including:

Purple Gayz with Pineapple Pork Taquitos

Lemongrass Coconut with Thai Peanut Cilantro Chicken Satay

Melon Medley with a Cheesy Prosciutto Pastry Puff

Sugar Plum Snowday with Sticky Toffee Stuffed Plums

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders

1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 S. Capitol Ave.

Tickets start at $89 and can be found here.

Indianapolis residents will have the chance to end 2023 cheering for the Indianapolis Colts as the team remains in the playoff hunt in the AFC South. Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. and Deforest Buckner will lead the 8-7 Colts as the team faces the 7-8 Raiders, featuring Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams.

NYE DAY PARTY and Colts Watch Party at The Hangar

9 a.m. at The Hangar, located at 501 S. Madison

Tickets start at $100 and can be found here.

If Indianapolis residents want to watch the Colts game, but don’t want to go to Lucas Oil Stadium, The Hangar will be hosting its 2024 NYE Day Party, doubling as a Colts watch party. Doors for the event will open at 9 a.m. and it will include all inclusive food/drink from the Colts kickoff to the end of the game. Attendees will also have the chance to will $1,000 and participate in various competitions like Mario Kart, Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive competitions.

Indianapolis Tito’s NYE 2024 at the Roof Presented by CCA Social

8:30 p.m. at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, located at 140 West Washington St.

Tickets start at $160 and can be found here.

Indianapolis Tito’s NYE 2024 at the Roof will be hosted for its ninth year this year, featuring an open bars, appetizers and entertainment, including casino games, pop-up arcade and music from Indianapolis DJ Cool Hand Lex.

Midnight New Year at Newfields

9 p.m. at Newfields, located at 4000 Michigan Rd.

Tickets start at $125 and can be found here.

With the theme of “Under the Stars,” guests at Newfields’ New Year’s Eve event will “enjoy glitz, glamour, music and high spirits.” Guests will be able to partake in endless food, specialty cocktails and mocktails, enjoy music by The Rhythm Rockets and see a brand-new curated fireworks showcase on the Clowes Pavilion ceiling. Proceeds from the event will support Newfields’ mission to “enrich lives through exceptional experiences with art and nature.”

Crawl ‘Til The Ball Falls: Indianapolis NYE Bar Crawl 2024

6 p.m. at various locations in downtown Indianapolis

Tickets start at $20 and can be found here.

During this New Year’s Eve bar craw in downtown Indianapolis, attendees will be able to use their wristband to visit the following bars with no cover and to receive drink specials. The establishments include:

16-Bit Bar & Arcade, located at 110 E New York St.

Social Cantina, located at 148 S Illinois St.

Ralston’s Draft House, located at 635 Massachusetts Ave.

Bakersfield, located at 334 Massachusetts Ave.

The Block Bistro & Grill, located at 115 W Market St.

Countdown to Noon

10 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, located at 3000 N Meridian St.

Free for members or with museum admission.

Families will be able to take place in two New Year’s countdowns, including one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 12:30 p.m. Special activities will also be available for families, including a 2023 family paper time capsule, inventing the future and traditions around the world. Grammy-nominated musician Zak Morgan will also perform and lead the countdowns.

Hyryder Grateful New Year 2023- New Year’s Eve

9 p.m. at the Mousetrap, located at 5565 North Keystone Ave.

Tickets for this event are sold out.

For Indianapolis residents who are wanting to spend their start to 2024 with music are in luck. The region’s premier Grateful Dead tribute band will end their 2023 New Year’s Eve run at the Mousetrap. While some may say “the first days are the hardest days,” Deadheads who attend will definitely enjoy the evening’s “long strange trip.”

If there are any updates or additions that you believe should be made to the calendar, email dgay@fox59.com.