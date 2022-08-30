WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Westfield man is accused of yelling expletives and a slur during a “road rage” incident directed at a street department worker who asked him to slow down.

The worker needed treatment at the emergency room after being hit twice in the head with a gun.

According to court records, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office charged 38-year-old Austin Weir with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and pointing a firearm.

Westfield police officers were dispatched around 3:25 p.m. Monday to E. 196th St. and Grassy Branch Road for a reported road rage incident involving battery.

When police arrived, two street department workers said a man with a handgun had attacked one of them, who needed medical attention because of a “bleeding abrasion” to his head. He’d been hit in the head with a pistol, the men told police.

The men were both workers for the City of Westfield Street Department. They were trimming weeds when an older pickup truck sped past. One of the workers signaled for the driver, later identified as Weir, to slow down.

Weir slowed down and told the worker to “get the [expletive] out of the way,” according to court documents. He then stopped his truck, got out and yelled something else. The worker advised him he was simply asking him to slow down.

That set off Weir, who went back to his truck, muttered something about “taking care of this right now” and retrieved a handgun, according to court documents. He chased after the worker and hit him in the head with his pistol, causing him to fall and drop his trimmer. Weir hit the worker in the head a second time while he was down; the worker eventually pulled Weir onto the ground as well.

During the ensuing struggle, the magazine and a bullet fell from the gun. Weir eventually got up, pointed the handgun at the worker’s chest and then pulled the trigger. The gun didn’t go off, however. Weir pulled the trigger a second time and realized it wouldn’t work; he picked up the magazine and tried to reload. However, the second worker started yelling at Weir, who got into his truck and took off.

The men went to their work truck to call 911. However, they saw a Westfield Police Department vehicle driving in their direction, flagged down the officer and explained what happened. They described Weir’s truck, which had plastic in place of the rear glass and a topper on the back.

The worker who was attacked told police he never threatened Weir with his trimmer. The encounter lasted less than two minutes, according to the worker’s account.

The worker suffered a cut, swelling and contusion to his head, the responding officer noticed. He was treated by emergency room staff.

The second worker gave his recollection of the encounter and recalled Weir taking a swing at his coworker, who blocked it with the trimmer before being knocked to the ground. He also saw Weir point a gun at his coworker. The second worker told investigators that Weir yelled an expletive and the “N-word” before getting into his truck and driving off.

Hours after the encounter, Westfield police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the truck. The license plate traced back to Weir, who walked out of the home. He matched the description of the man the workers said attacked them.

Weir ignored an officer’s initial attempt to communicate with him, according to court documents. When asked a question about the truck, Weir responded, “I don’t have to answer that.” He then began “to act very fidgety,” according to the officer’s account. The officer drew his weapon and yelled for Weir to put his hands up.

Weir didn’t immediately respond, although the detective yelled a second time, prompting Weir to raise his hands. While taking him into custody, police found him with a black handgun.

Without being prompted, Weir “made several excited utterances about having to protect himself,” police said. After being advised of his rights, Weir told police he “wanted to seek counsel before further questioning.”

One of the workers arrived at the police station and positively identified Weir as the attacker. He also reiterated his account, telling police Weir struck his coworker twice in the head with his gun and yelled expletives and a slur. He told police he “believed the accused was trying to kill” his coworker.