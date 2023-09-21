WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield will soon welcome a location of a famed convenience store chain, the second announced location in the Indianapolis area.

Westfield’s Advisory Planning Commission welcomed Wawa through a unanimous vote on the commission’s consent agenda on Monday.

The approval began the process for Wawa to establish a 5,915-square-foot convenience store and gas station located on 2.22 acres in the Spring Mill Centre, located at 327 West State Road 32.

This comes after the convenience store chain announced plans in December 2022 to expand west into Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Officials announced in February that one of the first Wawa store in Indiana will be located in Noblesville on a mixed-use development at State Road 32 and Hazel Dell Road.

Wawa has around 1,000 locations on the east coast, including in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. The locations offer gas and other services, as well as a large food selection including hoagies, breakfast sandwiches and coffee.