CARMEL, Ind. – A stretch of Westfield Boulevard closed early Friday morning for an investigation but has since reopened.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, the Carmel Police Department said Westfield Boulevard was closed between 116th Street and 96th Street, asking drivers to avoid the area. The department later said Westfield Boulevard was also closed between 96th and Real streets.

At 6:07 a.m., the street reopened.

“Thank you for your patience,” the department wrote in a social media post.

Carmel police didn’t disclose the nature of the investigation. However, there was a police run listed for a shots fired call at Westfield Boulevard and Real Street.

We’ve reached out to police for more information.