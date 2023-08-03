INDIANAPOLIS – While westbound I-465 reopened last week, drivers should still expect to see construction-related changes around Indianapolis.

The three-week I-465 closure allowed crews to complete bridge, road and drainage work to prepare the interstate for the next phase of construction for the I-69 Finish Line Project.

More work is ahead in the Indianapolis area in the coming weeks. Here’s a look at upcoming projects on the south and southwest sides.

Harding Street project

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, an extra lane opened on northbound Harding Street over the weekend. The extra capacity will be available until later this summer, when crews begin the remaining work on Harding Street pier.

I-465 projects

Drivers on eastbound I-465 will need to watch for construction traffic, as trucks will enter and exit the interstate while work continues on the interchange connecting I-465 and I-69.

The on ramp from Mann Road to eastbound I-465 will close for up to 60 days for complete reconstruction. INDOT didn’t give a specific start date for the project, saying only that it is targeting mid-August.

I-69 updates

Drivers will see northbound I-69 go down to one lane under State Road 144 for reconstruction of the State Road 37 bridge over Bluff Creek. Expect delays during morning and evening rush.

Travelers should watch for crews in the median and shoulder as they install highway fences, add cable rails and apply other finishing touches.

Smith Valley Road interchange

By or before mid-August, drivers will see changes at the Smith Valley Road interchange. Crews are working to partially reopen the interchange, including the bridge over I-69 and the southbound on and off ramps. The northbound ramps will open later this year.

INDOT said the Mullinix Road roundabout will open at the same time as the overpass bridge.

Access to northbound State Road 37 from Smith Valley Road will be at County Line Road via Bluffdale Drive (western service road). INDOT will announce more information about the project soon.