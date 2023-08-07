WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested after police said he attempted to meet up with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl at a local Dollar General after having sexually explicit conversations through online messaging sites.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo County Court, Gregory Stabler, 58, of Terre Haute was arrested on August 5, after police said he had met with the online predator-catching group “Exposures Predators of Innocent Children Main.”

The group had pretended to be a 15-year-old girl over the social media app Tagged and Facebook Messenger. The group’s leader reportedly gave police a file filled with screenshots, photos, and other information related to the decoy’s communications with Stabler.

Police provided a sampling of the various messages sent by Stabler to the decoy in the affidavit, a number of which indicate that Stabler knew the decoy’s supposed age of 15. Police said Stabler continued to send sexually explicit messages to the “girl” including at least three pictures of his genitals after learning “her” age.

Police said in the affidavit that Stabler’s meeting with the online group was recorded and streamed live online through Facebook. One officer noted they had watched the interaction from their police vehicle while waiting to confront Stabler.

After a brief discussion with the online group, Stabler began to flee the area, Police said he continued to flee after they had turned on their lights and sirens, but that once officer caught up to Stabler near National Avenue, he reportedly surrendered.

Stabler was placed under arrest, during a search of his belongings, it was noted that Stabler had a generic Viagra in his pocket without a prescription.

Monday, Vigo County Judge Michael Lewis reportedly set Stabler’s bond at $10,000 with no 10% allowed. Prosecutors have 72 hours to file formal charges in the matter.

The probable cause affidavit calls for Stabler to be charged with the following;

Child solicitation A level 4 felony

Providing obscene material to minors A level 6 felony

Possessing a legend drug or precursor A level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement A class A misdemeanor

