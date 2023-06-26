HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Severe storms ripped through the Tri-State area Sunday afternoon and French Lick was only one of many areas that got hit hard, more specifically, the West Baden Springs Hotel and the French Lick Resort.

Officials say large hail the size of golf balls to baseballs caused major damage to the hotel’s atrium, which is over 100 years old. As a result, the atrium has been temporarily closed until repairs can be completed, but the hotel along with all its restaurants, shops and spa remains open.

Officials state all 12 curved glass panels of its famous dome sustained hail damage, but no injuries were reported to guests or staff. Officials also state there was no damage to any guest rooms.

CEO of French Lick Resort Chuck Franz is confident it will rebound.

“We know it’s a gem; we know that when people come here they want to relax in the atrium, so we’re going to work as hard as we can to get it open as quickly as we can,” he said. “We got started Sunday night, and our first priority was to temporarily protect the atrium from rain or moisture getting in. We’re working on a solution for repairing the dome, and we’ll have that solution rather quickly. We’ll keep everybody updated when we get some kind of timeline.”

Officials say a few meeting rooms at West Baden Springs Hotel sustained broken windows as did a couple rooms at French Lick Springs Hotel. The Pete Dye Course at French Lick was also hit hard with hailstones that damaged the playing surface, but the course was back open for business by this morning.

“Our golf team was here at 5:30 this morning working on the course and getting it back into shape,” Franz said. “We think we’ll have it back open in its pristine shape by Wednesday or Thursday.”

Officials also state everything else through French Lick Resort remains open as usual, including French Lick Springs Hotel, Valley Tower, French Lick Casino and all resort amenities. Any guest with an upcoming reservation at West Baden Springs Hotel can reach out to the resort’s Experience Design Team for any questions or concerns at 877-496-4965.

Franz was grateful there were no injuries thanks to quick action from everyone at the hotel.

“That’s a credit to our staff and all the guests that were here,” he said. “I can’t compliment our staff enough for getting everyone evacuated to safe spaces and our guests for all of their cooperation.”