CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Severe weather spawned at least one tornado as it swept across Indiana early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado hit Walton in Cass County at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. It stayed on the ground for about two minutes.

The tornado packed maximum winds of 75 mph hour, NWS officials said. It was on the ground near Walton and the Cass-Miami county line.

The majority of damage involved beans and corn extending from west of S CR 900 E and north of SR 218 to near the intersection of E CR 700 S and S CR 500 W. There was also a small area of tree damage at a property on S CR 900 E. Grissom Air Reserve Base recorded a wind gust of 74 mph.

The National Weather Service said the tornado’s path was about 2.1 miles in length. Its maximum width was about 50 yards.

NWS crews also assessed storm damage in Jay County over the weekend, after receiving reports of downed trees and damaged structures. That damage appeared to be consistent with straight-line winds, but investigators were reviewing drone footage to see if a tornado could’ve been responsible.

The same storm system spawned an EF1 tornado in Defiance, Ohio, according to NWS.

It was on the ground for less than a mile and packed peak winds of 90 mph. Although it was on the ground for about a minute, NWS officials said it damaged three barns and a home. It also snapped branches and uprooted trees before dissipating.