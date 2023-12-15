INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis-area drivers should be prepared for some major interstate changes this weekend.
On the north side, the I-465 west ramp to Michigan Road will close starting around 9 p.m. Friday. Drivers should follow detour signs at I-465 west/south to 86th Street and take 86th back to Michigan Road. It’s set to reopen around 5 a.m. Monday.
On the northwest side, watch for nightly lane closures from Friday night through Sunday morning on the interstate. The left two lanes of southbound I-65 near Lafayette Road (mile markers 121 and 122) will close from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). The 52nd Street bridge over I-65 will be reduced to one lane between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday.
The most significant weekend closure involves the southwest side of Indianapolis. Eastbound I-465 will be reduced to one lane between I-70 and U.S. 31. The closures are expected to start around 9 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 15) and last throughout the weekend. INDOT anticipates reopening everything by 5 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 18).
Crews are shifting eastbound lanes to new pavement as part of the I-69 Finish Line project. The weekend project means significant ramp closures, including:
- I-70 eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound/eastbound
- SR 37 (Harding Street) to/from I-465 eastbound
- SR 67 (Kentucky Avenue) to/from I-465 eastbound
- Mann Road to I-465 eastbound
- I-465 westbound to U.S. 31 (East Street) northbound
- U.S. 31 (East Street) southbound to I-465 westbound remains closed through spring 2024
INDOT said existing access from northbound SR 37 at Edgewood Avenue will permanently close and Harding Street will be restricted to single lanes north and south of the I-465 interchange beginning Dec. 15. Restrictions on Harding St. stay in place during most of 2024 for bridge work on I-465.
The agency is asking drivers to pay attention in work zones and watch their speed.