INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis-area drivers should be prepared for some major interstate changes this weekend.

On the north side, the I-465 west ramp to Michigan Road will close starting around 9 p.m. Friday. Drivers should follow detour signs at I-465 west/south to 86th Street and take 86th back to Michigan Road. It’s set to reopen around 5 a.m. Monday.

On the northwest side, watch for nightly lane closures from Friday night through Sunday morning on the interstate. The left two lanes of southbound I-65 near Lafayette Road (mile markers 121 and 122) will close from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). The 52nd Street bridge over I-65 will be reduced to one lane between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

The most significant weekend closure involves the southwest side of Indianapolis. Eastbound I-465 will be reduced to one lane between I-70 and U.S. 31. The closures are expected to start around 9 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 15) and last throughout the weekend. INDOT anticipates reopening everything by 5 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 18).

Crews are shifting eastbound lanes to new pavement as part of the I-69 Finish Line project. The weekend project means significant ramp closures, including:

I-70 eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound/eastbound

SR 37 (Harding Street) to/from I-465 eastbound

SR 67 (Kentucky Avenue) to/from I-465 eastbound

Mann Road to I-465 eastbound

I-465 westbound to U.S. 31 (East Street) northbound

U.S. 31 (East Street) southbound to I-465 westbound remains closed through spring 2024

Image via INDOT/I-69 Finish Line

INDOT said existing access from northbound SR 37 at Edgewood Avenue will permanently close and Harding Street will be restricted to single lanes north and south of the I-465 interchange beginning Dec. 15. Restrictions on Harding St. stay in place during most of 2024 for bridge work on I-465.

The agency is asking drivers to pay attention in work zones and watch their speed.