INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the first weekend of November, and with warmer than normal temperatures settling in, it might not feel typical of late fall in Indiana.

Lucky for you there are plenty of events going on throughout the city to keep you active and enjoying the unseasonable weather.

The Indianapolis Winter Farmers Market begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at the AMP at 16 Tech. It’s the 14th season of the event but only the second at The AMP. The Winter Farmers Market, hosted by Growing Places Indy, runs every Saturday now through the end of April.

You can find just about anything you’re looking for there, from fresh produce to meats and cheeses. Growing Places Indy Community Impact Director Shalise Lee said the focus of the event is multi purpose.

“This is a great place to come together and shop during the cold season, especially when snow is on the ground,” Lee said. “It’s a great place to be, so we are so excited to be able to join the community and open this space up to the market and the 60-plus vendors who will set up here every week.

“Most importantly, though, we know the impact this can have to families in this area, where we are familiar with food deserts, and so to be able to offer that produce and all of the other vendors that accept SNAP benefits, not just the produce vendors, but their other vendors that will accept that like meat, cheese and breads. So you can come, families can come and use those SNAP dollars towards that. It’s a great help!”

Lee continued to say the market allows folks to who spend $20 of SNAP money to triple their buying power, thanks to Growing Places Indy, allowing beneficiaries to walk away with $60 in produce and goods.

After you’ve gotten your fill, you’ll probably want to go for a run, or two! The Dog Tag Dash 5K steps off from West Fork Whiskey in Westfield at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The event allows participants the opportunity to pick a shirt depicting a distinct branch of the U.S. military to represent on your run. Proceeds made at the event go towards the nonprofit Pets Healing Vets.

And the big event, the Monumental Marathon, is also slated to start Saturday with opening ceremonies scheduled for 7:30 a.m. It begins at Capitol Avenue, just north of Washington Street, where thousands will flock to the streets as the city is transformed on race day. Stick around for the post-race celebration, and be sure to grab your hard-earned medal.

Have a great weekend!