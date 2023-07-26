WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has filed a lawsuit in Wayne County against a currently incarcerated man as well as an Indiana company that owns apartment complex property after an alleged dog attack in July 2022.

According to the lawsuit, filed earlier this year in Wayne County Superior/Circuit Court, Dionne Shank said she deserves compensation after a pit bull attacked her in an apartment complex. The owner of the pit bull, identified in the documents as Phillip Lee, as well as the company, identified as K&R Hoosier Investments, LLC, ultimately denied the claims laid out in the complaint, with Lee stating that the incident was “a total fabrication.”

According to previous reports, Lee is currently incarcerated after being charged with the murder of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton. In August 2022, officials alleged that Lee shot Burton near the intersection of 12th Street and C Street in Richmond, who eventually died from her injuries in September.

Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman previously announced that the death penalty is being sought for Lee, who is being held in the Pendleton Correctional Facility. Court documents stated that a series of pretrial conferences are scheduled to begin on Aug. 4 and are expected to continue every two months until the scheduled jury trial in February 2025.

In the complaint, Shank alleges that Lee’s pit bull attacked her on the afternoon of July 29, 2022. She claims that the dog was off-lease and attacked her “pelvic area, which caused her to fall to the floor, where she was then dragged by the dog through the hallway,” causing lacerations, puncture wounds, scarring and nerve damage. Shank claimed that Lee’s dog is “of a breed known to have dangerous and vicious propensities,” and he did not properly restrain the dog and control the dog to prevent injuries to others.

Shank also claimed that the company knew the peril of having the dog at the complex and failed “to exercise reasonable care in maintaining their premises in a reasonably safe condition.”

“…Shank respectfully requests judgment against the defendants… in an amount reasonable to compensate her for damages sustained, any and all pre-judgment interested calculated daily according to statute, and any and all other relief deemed just and proper,” the complaint read.

In a response from Lee, filed in April 2023, he claims that Shank is a “person seeking to take advantage of” his current situation. Lee emphasized that there was no time that his dog attacked Shank, and has had “prior dealings” with her “spreading… lies” about him in the past.

Lee went on to say that Shank is slandering his name through her lawsuit and is asking for monetary damages because of the “frivolous lawsuit” causing him to have stress and “mental anguish.” Shank denied Lee’s additional allegations, according to documents filed last month.

In a response from K&R Hoosier Investments, LLC, filed on June 23, they denied that Lee was a tenant in the apartment that they owned, ultimately denying the allegations from Shank.

“Assuming that the Plaintiff was in fact attacked by an animal,” the response read, “K&R Hoosier Investments, LLC believes that the Plaintiff may have been attacked at some other property not owned or related to K&R.”