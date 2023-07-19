INDIANAPOLIS – A water main break flooded streets and left multiple vehicles partially submerged on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to Citizens Energy, the break happened Wednesday morning along E. 25th Street near Parker Avenue. Crews are at the scene working to isolate the break.

Image from scene of water main break at 25th Street and Parker Avenue on July 19, 2023

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is working with Citizens to direct traffic near the scene. Citizens expected 25th Street to be closed between Keystone Avenue and Wheeler Street for “much of the rest of the day” while crews continue their repair work.

Video from the scene showed the water was several feet high in some areas, leaving cars and a pickup truck partially submerged. The sidewalk appeared to be flooded, with water approaching porches.

Neighbors told FOX59/CBS4 they knew something was wrong this morning when they noticed a drop in water pressure. They then came outside and saw the flooding.

“I was trying to wash dishes this morning and the water pressure was dropping. Looked to see if I had a leak, but it just continued to drop,” said Vernon Compton, president of “Brightwood Concerned Citizens.”

“It’s not unexpected because they put a main down here in the 1930s and every time it leaks, they dig a hole up,” Compton said.

“It’s unbelievable,” said neighbor Lee Driver. “I wasn’t expecting to wake up to a whole lake in the middle of my neighborhood, but can’t go to work right now so… [I’m] just trying to make the best of it the best I can.”

Driver woke up around 8:30 and saw the church next door under water.

“And I look in the middle of the street, and it’s just cars floating and it’s just very surprising,” Driver said.

People are being asked to avoid the area.