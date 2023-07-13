INDIANAPOLIS — Two watchdog groups are calling for an investigation into the AES Indiana processes and procedures following widespread power outages at the end of June.

On June 29, residents saw strong storms blow through central Indiana and knock out power to 80,000 AES customers.

”When I went to check their outage map, I was pretty astonished to see the amount that was out,” said Nick Goodwin.

There were wide reports of damage from the storm that blanketed central Indiana – trees were down, power lines snapped and debris flung all over. But, no damage could be found where Goodwin lives.

”Absolutely none,” Goodwin said. “No lines on the ground, no posts leaning, no trees down.”

Despite this, Goodwin and his neighbors were without power for nearly five whole days.

”I’ve got a family to take care of, I’ve got things to plan for,” he said. “There was just no real direct communication. By the time it got to Monday, it was just more defeat than anything else.”

This was the same spot many others were in. As of that Monday, the fifth day since the storm, there were nearly 4,000 people who hadn’t had power since Thursday.

Goodwin was one of those people. Luckily, his house got power back that afternoon when crews showed up to the lines behind his home.

”They got up there, effectively, seemed like they flipped a switch,” Goodwin said. “And I don’t know what magic goes on under the hood, but it was up almost as quickly as they got here.”

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, or OUCC, and the Citizen Action Coalition, or CAC, is asking the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to look into AES’s process for restoring power.

”We got a lot of calls from customers saying, ‘We’ve been out of power for days,’ we’ve gotten a lot of consumers saying, ‘We’ve had to throw away our food.’ There is a lot of public concern about this issue,” said Olivia Rivera, the spokesperson for OUCC.

She said they want to get the facts of what happened out of the investigation.

“Customers deserve to have confidence in their utilities, they deserve to know they’re safe, they are reliable,” she said.

As part of this process, the OUCC also wants to hear from the public.

”We’re also asking the public to send us their input, to tell us what happened, what did they experience,” Rivera said.

In conjunction with this public call for feedback, OUCC is also looking for AES customer thoughts on AES requesting a rate increase.

In late June, AES Indiana requested a rate raise of 13% or about $17 for an average household bill. An AES spokesperson said this rate increase is to help cover the cost of operational rates.

Rivera said the OUCC team of experts is reviewing the AES request for a rate increase.

”Trying to understand what’s the utility asking for, are there any potential ways we could save consumers money in that regard, is this increase justified, is it necessary?,” she said.

If individuals would like to share their thoughts with the OUCC on the outages or on the requested rate increase, they can do so on the OUCC website.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is now expected to review the request for an investigation.

In response, AES sent this statement.

“AES Indiana is aware of the petition filed by the OUCC and CAC requesting a review of our electric service restoration work following the June 29, 2023 storm, which was one the worst storms in the past decade. The June 29th storm was classified as a derecho, which is a widespread wind storm that created a swath of damage extending more than 240 miles with wind gusts of at least 58 mph. The damage from the derecho resulted in a multi-day restoration process. AES Indiana safely followed procedures conducted in accordance with our established storm response plan. Being there when our customers need us the most, like during this storm, is something we prepare for year-round. AES Indiana will cooperate with any inquiry from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.”