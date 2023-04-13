RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond officials will be providing an update at 2:30 p.m. as a large fire continues to burn at a warehouse that was stuffed full of plastics and other material.

The fire broke out on Tuesday and led to the city issuing evacuation orders for anyone who lived within a half mile of the warehouse located at 358 NW F Street in Richmond. The rest of the city was placed under a shelter in place order and told to close their windows and limit their time outside as toxic black smoke poured into the sky above the city.

The owner of the warehouse has been blamed by Richmond Mayor Dave Snow for being responsbile for the fire. City officials said they’ve been tryinig to clean up the property for years.

“The business owner is responsible for this mess, responsible for the disaster and responsible for putting everyone in danger,” Snow said.

Both the EPA and IDEM have been in Richmond testing the air for toxins and other harmful material.

The City of Richmond has established a community helpline for local residents: (765) 973-9300.