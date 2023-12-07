HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Purdue Fort Wayne basketball player improvised an unusual defense during a game against the University of Southern Indiana that has to be seen to believed.

During the Wednesday night’s game, Rasheed Bello lost his right shoe, but he continued to play defense. He even picked up his shoe and used it to block a shot from a USI player, causing a turnover.

According to USI announcer Zane Clodfelter, using a shoe to block a shot is not against the rules unless it is thrown.

Purdue Fort Wayne defeated USI 70-57.