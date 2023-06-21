CARMEL, Ind. — People are once again concerned about cars driving on the Monon Trail. We’ve told you about this before in Indy but now these concerns come from the center of Carmel.

Frank Young works right off the Monon Trail near Carter Green.

”We see a lot of people out here biking, walking their dog and the occasional vehicles,” Young said.

The windows of the office he works at point out onto the trail and he’s able to see when cars find their way onto the Monon.

”Sometimes we’ll hear our boss yell, ‘CAR!’ and then we’ll jump out and we’ll see the car either going this way or going that way and that’s how I normally get my video,” Young said.

Since April, Young said he’s seen a car on the Monon at least once a week and sometimes more. He started recording the cars on the trail in mid-May. Wednesday, he shared more than 10 videos of cars on the trail.

WATCH: "Watch out there's a car behind you."



We're once again hearing from concerned viewers about confused drivers on the Monon Trail, this time in Carmel. Frank Young sent these videos, he says he's seen as many as FIVE cars on the Monon in one day. @FOX59 & @CBS4Indy. pic.twitter.com/Mov9qpDn2F — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) June 21, 2023

In the video you can hear Frank warning runners a car is behind them, telling motorists they can’t drive on the trail, drivers saying they got confused or passerby talking about how often it happens.

”I don’t want to see somebody get ran over, get injured or worse get killed because some people aren’t paying attention,” Frank said.

Frank’s coworker Tim Reithmiller got fed up and reached out to the city. He said he sees some cars going fast on the trail, too.

”They’re going as if its a road, they’re going 30 miles an hour down the Monon,” Tim said.

In the videos, you can see cars entering the Monon Trail from the nearby Carter Green. Reithmiller said there is little to differentiate what is road and what is trail.

”It is not easy to actually tell the difference,” Tim said. ”There’s no lip or curb at all.”

The biggest difference is the color of the bricks. The road, trail and bricks between the two are all three different colors. There are also large, cube stones blocking the way but there is still plenty of room for cars to find their way on.

Tim said he got frustrated enough to drag a trash can into one of the gaps.

“[I] was able to wiggle it over there and move it and then the next day a Prius tried to go around the trash can,” Tim said.

A few days later, the city also added cones to the area. Tim said there needs to be something more permanent.

”Anybody can take them, move them, do whatever with them,” he said. “They’re not a permanent structure and frankly there needs to be either signage or something put in front of it,” Tim said.

Even with the cones in place, Tim and Frank have both seen cars continue to get onto the Monon Monday and even hours after our interview Wednesday.

”Now they’re coming through here which as you can see is definitely big enough for a vehicle to get on,” said Tim, pointing at a space in the center where the Carter Green runs along the Monon.

Lt. Tim Byrne with the Carmel Police Dept. said CPD is working on a permanent solution with the city and in the meantime they have added the cones and upped patrols on the trail. Carmel officers were spotted on the trail Wednesday in an ATV.

As for why these cars are on the Monon, Byrne said he’s not sure.

Whenever Frank gets a chance he asks the drivers.

”Some people I talk to say they’re out of town or just got confused,” Frank said.

Tim is worried GPS apps are telling people to go down the trail. We tried both Apple and Google Maps and neither did so for us, except when both maps automatically switched into “walk” mode.

Whatever the cause is, Tim and Frank are hoping the city finds a permanent way to stop the cars from getting on the Monon.

Carmel Police are asking anyone who sees a car on the Monon to call 911 or the non-emergency number. This is something drivers can get a citation for.